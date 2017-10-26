Students explore future teaching interest

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Students interested in becoming teachers had a chance to learn about the field Thursday.

Millikin University held a Tomorrow’s Teachers Conference for high school students from all over central Illinois. The goal was to teach them about ways they can get into the education industry and take a closer look at the branches of teaching available.

Stem learning, English as a second language and special education were the central focus of the conference.

One Millikin faculty member said the teaching industry is dealing with a misconception in the current climate.

“I think that’s one of the myths we have to break is that there aren’t jobs out there,” said School of Education Director Christie Magoulias. “I don’t know, maybe 20 years ago, maybe it was challenging to find (a job). But now there are a lot of jobs out there and there are a lot of schools in need.”

The conference taught students about project-based learning and the education programs Millikin offers.