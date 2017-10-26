Decatur police investigating home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a home invasion on the city's east side Wednesday evening.

Decatur police say the home invasion happened in the 100 block of South 16th Street around 7:15 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officers say the victim reported that two black males, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a handgun, entered the home and stole cash.

Police say a total of three people were inside the home at the time of the incident, and that no one was injured. The investigation into the home invasion is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.