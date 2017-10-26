Coroner identifies victim in deadly Tolono crash

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a single vehicle crash in Tolono Thursday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup says Carl A. Parks, Jr., 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:02 a.m. An autopsy will be performed, and an inquest may be held at a later date.

Parks was traveling east on County Road 900 North, near County Road 1271 East, when his vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

The investigation into this crash is being conducted by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Champaign County Coroner's Office.