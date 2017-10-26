Gift bags, cards going to cancer patients

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Cancer patients in central Illinois are getting a special gift from Decatur students.

Sixth graders at Durfee Magnet School in Decatur worked to put together treat bags full of donated items for people in Decatur’s Cancer Care Center. The gifts include homemade cards to let the patients know people are thinking about them.

Their teacher says her students came up with the idea.

“I always feel that it’s important to give back, but the fact that they were the ones that said we should do this instead of me telling them we’re going to do this, that was awesome,” said Sara Bodzin.

Durfee students are now planning a give back event to put on once a month during the 2017-18 school year.