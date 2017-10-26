Springfield man charged with murder in August shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection with the August 2017 shooting death of Eric Robertson.

Court records show Demarr Meyers, 29, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of attempted armed robbery on October 25. Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser tells WAND-TV these charges were filed in connection with Robertson's death.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Edward Street on August 12 for a report of a man down in the road. Upon arriving, officers say they found Robertson, who was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Robertson was taken to a nearby hospital where he would be pronounced dead.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.