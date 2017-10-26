Springfield police seeking tips in armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery at a Family Video location.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the Family Video store at 930 West Jefferson during the nighttime hours of October 20. Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, standing between 5'7" and 5'9", and weighed between 140 and 160 pounds. Police also say the suspect had scruffy facial hair and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and athletic shoes.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. A reward of up to $2,500 will be paid for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation into this robbery continues.