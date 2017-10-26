CPD unveils squad car in memory of fallen officer

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The Champaign Police Department is honoring one of their fallen.

A new squad car is in memoriam of Officer Robert Tatman. He was killed during a traffic stop in 1967, 50 years ago this year.

The cars color scheme and door decals reflect the car Officer Tatman was driving when he was killed.

CPD says it's vital to remember the fallen.

"Well for one thing, for everybody else on the department," Zane Ziegler, a retired officer and current CPD Historian. "But mainly for the family. They've been without a loved one for 50 years and it has a great effect on them."

The number 80 was Officer Tatman's badge number. It's featured on the car several times.

