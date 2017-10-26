Donation breaks records, gives college new name

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A former University of Illinois alum loves his college an historic amount.

"An unprecedented $150 million dollar gift from our alumni Larry and Beth Gies of Chicago," Dean Jeffrey Brown, of the Gies College of Business, says.

Thee donation is breaking records.

"This is the largest gift in the history of the University of Illinois, not just the College of Business," Dean Brown says. "It also ranks as one of the largest gifts in the history of any business school in the U.S."

And when you're the one who makes the university's largest donation in history, you're allowed to put your name on a few things - like the College of Business, now the Gies College of Business.

"I think it's cool that we finally have a name for the College of Business because in the Midwest you have the Kelley School of Business at Indiana," Jennifer Magnuson, a junior in the Gies College of Business. "As great as the College of Business has been so far, it's kind of cool that we have an official name for it."

The dean says the $150 million is not a brick and mortar donation, meaning they won't use it for construction purposes.

"So we're really excited about the fact that we're going to be able to offer more and more generous scholarships to students," Dean Brown says. "We're also going to be using this gift to support all kinds of innovative student programs."

The donation will help students like Jennifer, a double major in the business school and a minor in Spanish.

"I think it would be kind of cool to combine all three of those aspects and work as an international marketing director for a big firm," Magnuson says. "I'd love to travel a lot and get to utilize those Spanish skills as well with different clients, so I think it would be pretty fun but I'll see where it takes me."

Larry Gies was born in northern Illinois and now resides in Chicago.