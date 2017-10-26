Employees of failed Lincoln Manor get paid

Decatur – A Decatur law firm has helped employees of a failed nursing home collect their final paychecks.

Lincoln Manor closed its doors in September providing its workers and residents with only a 48-hour notice. Some of the employees saw their final checks bounce and have been unable to pay their bills.

Bolen Robinson & Ellis, LLP worked with the Illinois Comptroller on a hardship basis to have money owed to the nursing home directed to the employees. Attorney Josh Rohrscheib helped distribute checks to smiling employees on Thursday afternoon.

Lights & ceiling fans inside of Lincoln Manor remained on Thursday more than a month after its closure. An Ameren disconnection notice seeking more than $4,600 in back utility payments was on the ground in front of a lobby door. The disconnection notice indicates power will be cutoff on October 30th.