Employees of failed Lincoln Manor get paid

Posted:

Decatur – A Decatur law firm has helped employees of a failed nursing home collect their final paychecks.

Lincoln Manor closed its doors in September providing its workers and residents with only a 48-hour notice.  Some of the employees saw their final checks bounce and have been unable to pay their bills.

Bolen Robinson & Ellis, LLP worked with the Illinois Comptroller on a hardship basis to have money owed to the nursing home directed to the employees.  Attorney Josh Rohrscheib helped distribute checks to smiling employees on Thursday afternoon.

Lights & ceiling fans inside of Lincoln Manor remained on Thursday more than a month after its closure.  An Ameren disconnection notice seeking more than $4,600 in back utility payments was on the ground in front of a lobby door.  The disconnection notice indicates power will be cutoff on October 30th.

