Bump stock ban fails in House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Bump stocks will stay legal in Illinois for now, after a bill banning them failed in the House.

The measure needed 71 votes to pass, but only received 48 votes. The measure, HB4117, would have banned bump stocks, trigger modification devices, and required a FOID card to purchase pre-packaged explosives such as tannerite. It's a topic that came to light after the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, used a bump stock to enhance the firing on his guns. A bump stock replaces the stock on a gun, allowing it shoot more rapidly, almost allowing a weapon to shoot like an automatic.

"The only function of bump stocks is to quickly kill as many people as possible." said bill sponsor Representative Martin Moylan (D-Des Plaines).

"There is no need for the ability to walk around and manipulate our guns and rifles in such a way that is explicitly for killing as many people as possible at one time." said Representative Litesa Wallace (D-Rockford).

While all members said they did support a ban on bump stocks, the opponents of the measure said this particular bill just went too far. The inclusion of trigger modification devices would make around half of guns in the state illegal, they said.

"I believe that this particular bill covers 40-50 percent of guns owned by law abiding citizens in the state of Illinois." said Representative Jerry Costello II (R-Smithton).

"This bill, no matter what the sponsor's intention is, is far reaching. It's far too wide. Anytime we are going to touch what is a constitutional right, it should be crafted very narrowly, so we are not infringing on someone's second amendment rights." said Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).

Supporters of the measure tried urging lawmakers to vote for the measure now to avoid yet another tragedy from happening.

"The question is what will it take for us to do action? Will it take your mother, your father, son or daughter to be shot before you speak up? It is time for us to do something." said Representative Chris Welch, (D-Westchester).

"This bill gives us the opportunity to show Americans all over the country that we value the right to live." said Representative Scott Drury, (D-Highwood).

After the failed vote Representative Moylan said he would consider narrowing the bill.

There is a similar bill filed by Republican Representative Barbara Wheeler (R-Crystal Lake) that would ban only bump stocks. The Illinois State Rifle Association has said they would support that measure.

So it is likely that the issue will come up again sometime soon.