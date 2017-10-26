Public's help sought in finding missing Danville woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department needs your help in finding a missing woman.

Danville police say Barbara J. Rose, 50, was last seen on October 22 at about 12 p.m. when she left her home with an unknown person. Rose was reported missing on October 24.

Rose is described as a white female, standing about 5'2" and weighing about 160 pounds, and has auburn hair and green eyes. We have included photos of Rose in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding Rose's whereabouts, you are urged to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.