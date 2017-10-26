I-TEAM E-Hell: Birth control nightmares

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Pelvic pain, hair loss, weight gain, rashes and bleeding. Just some of the symptoms women are experiencing after receiving a birth control implant called Essure.

“I would have to be locked in my bedroom, with the blinds closed, for two or three days at a time,” Abbi Mars of Clarksburg in Shelby County told I-TEAM reporter Doug Wolfe. “When I went into the shower I passed a blood clot the size of a softball.”

Essure is made up of two tiny metal coils. One is placed in each fallopian tube. Scar tissue forms around the coils blocking the fallopian tubes, preventing sperm from reaching an egg.

Thousands of women, including those who post on the Facebook pages Essure Problems and Essure Problems Illinois, are reporting severe symptoms they feel are related to Essure. Essure is manufactured by Bayer.

“I was sick all the time. I had pelvic pain,” said Krystle Nordhaus of Beecher City in Effingham County. “I was in the emergency room constantly with infections and pelvic pain. I’m eating six Aleve a day.”

Financial statements released by Bayer show the company had 3,700 Essure related lawsuits as of January 2017. The company also indicates it has suffered $413 million in litigation and impairment losses related to the product.

Bayer maintains the product is safe and is providing an effective method of birth control for hundreds of thousands of women. Yet the company has removed the product, citing decreased consumer interest, from every country except the United States.

The FDA has forced the company to put a “black box warning” on its packaging listing side effects. The FDA has not asked the company to stop selling the medical device in the United States.

One of the issues with Essure is it has been manufactured using nickel. Some women claim they were never told about nickel being in the product.

“I wish they would have told me about the nickel allergy which I would have known that I was allergic to nickel already. Like, I can’t wear earrings with nickel,” Nordhaus stated.

Many women who want the Essure coils removed face a hysterectomy at a young age calling the product E-Hell.

“It’s E-Hell definitely because it’s living hell. It takes away so much of your life,” Mars said.