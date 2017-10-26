1 hospitalized, damage left behind in house fire

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a house fire ended with one person in the hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews say they responded to the 300 block of West Hawthorne Dr. in Effingham after a report of heavy smoke coming from a house. One person needed help getting out from the front door and needed an ambulance.

Several trucks used attack lines to stop flames reaching into the attic, kitchen and basement staircase. Firefighters say they had the fire under control about a half hour after the initial report came in just before 2 p.m.

Ameren came to the scene to secure electricity and gas. The fire damaged water lines, forcing the Effingham Water Department to shut them down.

Vernon Eskew, the person in the house, went to St. Anthony Hospital for treatment. Two firefighters also needed medical treatment.

Firefighters say the fire caused $50,000 in damage, including $10,000 to property in the house. Crews boarded up the building after taking out the flames.