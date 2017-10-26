A father outraged about what happened to his daughter on a school bus

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur public schools release a statement on Thursday concerning an incident that happened on Monday.

Chris Urbanowicz's daughter just celebrated her 14th birthday on Sunday. Then on Monday when she was coming home from school she had a bucket of candy from her friends.

Urbanowicz says, his daughter got on the bus to come home sat the bucket of candy next to her. A bunch of kids grabbed at it. She turned around to get it from one of the kids and another kid took their hand and pulled down the back of her pants.

Urbanowicz says he demanded answers from Stephen Decatur middle school leaders, but didn't get the response he was looking for. That's when he turned to Facebook to tell the community what happened and it spread.

WAND News received a written statement from District 61 that says they are aware of the incident and are investigating. We have included this release below:



