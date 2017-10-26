Local businesses benefit from "Witches Night Out"

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents came to downtown Decatur Thursday evening to participate in the "Witches Night Out" event.

Several downtown businesses participated in this annual event. Visitors were able to enjoy food, drawings, door prizes, in-store specials, and more. Store owners say "Witches Night Out" is an important event for the community, as it helps strengthen ties between residents and local small businesses.

Tonight's event ran from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.