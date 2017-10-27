Four-star Horton-Tucker chooses Iowa State over Illinois, Xavier

Posted:
Talen Horton-Tucker is the No. 109 prospect in the Class of 2018 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Click the video above for Gordon Voit's report from Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, where four-star basketball recruit Talen Horton-Tucker made his college decision on Thursday evening.

(For a full video of Horton-Tucker's interview, click here.)

    More