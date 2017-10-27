Central Illinois man facing sexual assault, sexual abuse charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

According to Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson, Barry Wolfe, 53, was arrested at the Casey Police Department on October 26. Wolfe is facing eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Mattoon police say the charges allege that Wolfe engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile while he held a position of trust, authority, or supervision over the victim.

Wolfe was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and is held in custody on $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional victims are anticipated.