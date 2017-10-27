Gold Star Families Memorial Monument breaking ground this month

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Oak Ridge Cemetery will break ground next week on a new monument that will honor the families of service members killed in the line of duty.

Officials say a groundbreaking ceremony for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery on October 30.  The construction of this memorial is being led by Hershel "Woody" Williams' Medal of Honor Foundation.

The "Gold Star Family" distinction is given to families of service members who died in the line of duty.  Originally, the distinction was only awarded to mothers, but was expanded to include other family members.

Project consultant PJ Staab says, "Gold Star Families are connected to every Veteran from every war.  It’s fitting their Memorial will overlook their loved ones and perhaps aid in the healing process."

For more information, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More