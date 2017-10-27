Salvation Army accepting Christmas food basket, toy applications

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur has announced it will accept applications for Christmas toys and food baskets next week.

Community members interested in applying are encouraged to come to 229 West Main Street during the following times:

- October 30: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- November 1: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- November 2: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- November 3: 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who wish to apply must bring proof of address, a Social Security Card or medical card for each member of the family, and a current picture ID.

