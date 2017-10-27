Fire department seeking help in purchasing vehicle

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - The Villa Grove Fire Department is seeking the community's help in purchasing a utility truck.

Officials say the fire department is in need of a vehicle capable of bringing equipment to rural fires without getting stuck in soggy fields, and to tow the department's rescue boat.  Without the vehicle, firefighters say they typically have to rely on assistance from neighboring departments to respond to fires where current Villa Grove vehicles cannot go.

In order to help remedy the problem, the Montrose Fire Protection District reached out to the Villa Grove Fire Department with a truck for sale, with the total cost being $6,000.

The Villa Grove Fire Department is seeking help in paying for this vehicle.  If you would like to donate, click here.

