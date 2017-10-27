Safely dispose of unwanted meds during national Take Back Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to offer residents a safe and legal way to dispose of unwanted prescription medications.

Individuals can bring their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications to the Decatur Police Department from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 28 for proper disposal.  This service is free and anonymous, but officials say they cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

Officials say this program provides a way to properly get rid of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, which are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.  

For more information about this Take Back Day event, click here.

