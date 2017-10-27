Springfield elementary schools collecting food for Catholic Charities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Elementary schools in Springfield have collected thousands of pounds of food as part of Springfield Catholic Charities' "Super Food Drive Challenge" this month.

Officials say half-a-dozen elementary schools have collected more than 10,000 pounds of food since October 2. The donations are weighed after each week's collection, and the school with the most donated food is designated the weekly winner.

The next collection for this food drive is on October 27, and Catholic Charities officials say they're expecting another 5,000 pounds of food from the schools. Food donations will be given to Holy Family Food Pantry in Springfield.

Catholic Charities Development Coordinator Amber Cerveny says, "We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our school children and families. The Holy Family Food Pantry is an invaluable resource for families in need across Central Illinois, but our supplies have been low, especially considering the Holiday season approaching. So, all this food will go a long way in helping families in need, providing them meals, but most importantly, providing them love. I want to thank all our Catholic schools and families who donated. They have all been superheroes, and we are humbled by their response."

