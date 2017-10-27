Mother faces endangerment charge over teen drinking

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Urbana woman whose teen daughter had been drinking will serve probation time.

The News-Gazette reports 41-year-old Sheila Jones admitted to failing to get medical attention for the teen when she passed out on a sidewalk. Her charge for endangering the health of a child is a felony.

Police say they found Jones and her daughter at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 3 outside of Canopy Club (708 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana). Officers say both people were under the influence when police found them.

Jones has a past conviction for endangering the health of a child in 2013. The News-Gazette says she’s required to attend a substance-abuse evaluation, go to alcoholism self-help sessions, and work with the Department of Children and Family Services.

The News-Gazette says she is currently involved in a counseling program. 

