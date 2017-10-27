Thief steals the LOL from Illiopolis

Thief steals the LOL from IlliopolisPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Father outraged at school district for mishandled bus incident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur public schools release a statement on Thursday concerning an incident that happened on Monday.
-
I-TEAM E-Hell: Birth control nightmares
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Pelvic pain, hair loss, weight gain, rashes and bleeding. Just some of the symptoms women are experiencing after receiving a birth control implant called Essure.
-
Central Illinois man facing sexual assault, sexual abuse charges
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault.
-
Home invasion investigation leads to third arrest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have made a third arrest in a home invasion investigation.
-
Employees of failed Lincoln Manor get paid
Decatur – A Decatur law firm has helped employees of a failed nursing home collect their final paychecks.
-
Decatur police investigating home invasion
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a home invasion on the city's east side Wednesday evening.
-
Public's help sought in finding missing Danville woman
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department needs your help in finding a missing woman.
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Train vs. semi crash under investigation
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer and train crashed outside of Warrensburg.
-
Four-star Horton-Tucker chooses Iowa State over Illinois, Xavier
Click the video above for Gordon Voit's report from Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, where four-star basketball recruit Talen Horton-Tucker made his college decision on Thursday evening.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
A father outraged about what happened to his daughter on a school bus
-
I-TEAM E-Hell: Birth control nightmares
-
Four-star Horton-Tucker chooses Iowa State over Illinois, Xavier
-
Employees of failed Lincoln Manor get paid
-
Train vs. semi crash under investigation
-
Man gets others out of bar before it collapses
-
-
Local businesses benefit from "Witches Night Out"
-
Gift bags, cards going to cancer patients
-
Donation breaks records, gives college new name
-
Current Events
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-