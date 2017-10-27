Web/Social Media Producer



WAND-TV, the most watched station in Central Illinois, has an immediate opening for a newsroom Web and Social Media Producer.



The ideal candidate would be an aggressive and dynamic web and social media expert with a journalistic background. The candidate must be someone who understands breaking news and how to engage viewers on social media. We are looking for someone to help us expand our social media footprint with both big ideas and perfect execution of the day-to-day tasks. They will also need to be able to explain new tech to our viewers in a clear and helpful way.



WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.



Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.



WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.



Please rush your resume to Aaron Vogel, News Director, Aaron.vogel@wandtv.com or Morgan Trump, Assistant News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.