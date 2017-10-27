Freeze Warning Saturday night

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND)- A freeze warning has been issued for all of central Illinois Saturday night into Sunday morning. Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz says a clearing sky, combined with dry air and a light wind, will lead to ideal conditions for a big dip in temperatures Saturday night. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s area wide by Sunday morning. Fultz says if you have any potted plants outdoors you will need to bring them inside! 

 

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the weekend and first part of next week. Seasonable air returns as highs climb to near 60 by Thursday and Friday next week. 

