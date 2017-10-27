Character guests join kids at costume party

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur kids kicked off the weekend with some fun at a costume party.

Children had the chance to meet their favorite characters Friday night at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, including a number of princess characters and Darth Vader. Belle, Anna and Cinderella sang songs and helped the kids with face painting, while Vader put on a lightsaber show.

“It’s just a nice family event, a safe family event,” said DISC manager Jamie Davis. “If it’s cold outside (or) raining, it’s just something a little bit different to do at the holiday. Kids love to dress up and then to be able to dress up as their favorite character can make a huge difference too.”

Pumpkin decorating and tattoos were also available. Kids also had a chance to take a picture with their favorite character.

Click here to find out what else is coming up at the DISC.