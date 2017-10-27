Former governor announces attorney general push

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A former governor wants to take over as attorney general in Illinois.

Patrick Quinn is interested in joining the 2018 race. The Chicago Sun-Times reports he wants the opportunity to serve as “the lawyer for the people”. He plans to run on the Democratic ticket.

Quinn was governor from 2009 to 2014. He’s expected to meet with Democratic leadership in Cook County to make his case for becoming nominee.

Democrats pushing for the job include Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering, Illinois Rep. Scott Drury, state Sen. Kwame Raoul, former State Board of Education Chairman Jesse Ruize, previous head of Chicago’s police oversight agency Sharon Fairley, and former U.S. attorney Renato Mariotti.

Erika Harold, an attorney and former Miss America, is running on the Republican side.

