Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 Playoffs

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week!



Tune in Saturday for 20 playoff games from all across the state of Illinois!



Video 1

1A: (10) Cumberland 26, (7) LSA 21



3A: (5) Carlinville 52, (12) East Alton-Wood River 19

(8) Newton 17, (9) Marquette 6

4A: (1) Rochester 42, (16) Prairie Central 6



6A: (7) Danville 41, (10) Thornton Fractional South



Video 2

5A preview: (6) MacArthur vs. (11) Notre Dame

3 p.m. Saturday at Millikin University

MacArthur's Ricky McKellar and Malik Barbee preview the matchup

Band of the Week: Rochester



Video 3

MacArthur track star Ronald Reed picks up an offer from Notre Dame. He also holds offers from Iowa and Illinois State.



Video 4

Tupper's Take: Previewing Illinois vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign

Play of the Day: Revisiting top plays from Decatur native Christian Williams, who is transferring from Iowa