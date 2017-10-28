Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 PlayoffsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Father outraged at school district for mishandled bus incident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur public schools release a statement on Thursday concerning an incident that happened on Monday.
-
Mascot impersonator draws homecoming backlash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois students are lashing out about a mascot impersonator.
-
Thief steals the LOL from Illiopolis
Illiopolis, Ill (WAND) – An alphabet thief has stolen the LOL from Illiopolis.
-
Central Illinois man facing sexual assault, sexual abuse charges
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault.
-
Crash injuries lead former soldier to new career
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A former soldier overcame a serious injury and years of pain as he found a new start in life.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 Playoffs
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Tune in Saturday for 20 playoff games from all across the state of Illinois! Video 1 1A: (10) Cumberland 26, (7) LSA 21 3A: (5) Carlinville 52, (12) East Alton-Wood River 19 (8) Newton 17, (9) Marquette 6 4A: (1) Roch...
-
Former governor announces attorney general push
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A former governor wants to take over as attorney general in Illinois.
-
I-TEAM E-Hell: Birth control nightmares
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Pelvic pain, hair loss, weight gain, rashes and bleeding. Just some of the symptoms women are experiencing after receiving a birth control implant called Essure.
-
Salvation Army accepting Christmas food basket, toy applications
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur has announced it will accept applications for Christmas toys and food baskets next week.
-
Mother faces endangerment charge over teen drinking
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Urbana woman whose teen daughter had been drinking will serve probation time.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 10/27/2017
-
Crash injuries lead former soldier to new career
-
A father outraged about what happened to his daughter on a school bus
-
Thief steals the LOL from Illiopolis
-
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 10/27/2017
-
Central Illinois man facing sexual assault, sexual abuse charges
-
Train vs. semi crash under investigation
-
Man gets others out of bar before it collapses
-
Employees of failed Lincoln Manor get paid
-
I-TEAM E-Hell: Birth control nightmares
-
Current Events
-
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-