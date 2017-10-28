Drug take back around Central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police departments around central Illinois have partnered with the DEA for seven years to put on a drug take back event.  

Over seven years, they have offered 14 take backs. The event allows people to get rid of drugs that are expired or are potentially dangerous and could be misused. Decatur Police, Taylorville Police, and Sangamon County Sheriff's are some of the agencies that participated.

According to the DEA, last April Americans turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5500 sites. Overall, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 4050 tons of pills or 8 point 1 million pounds. 

