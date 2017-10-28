Moweaqua community welcomes home police chief

Moweaqua community welcomes home police chiefUpdated:
Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 Playoffs
Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you 20 high school football games from Week 1 of the IHSA playoffs! Click through the five videos in the player above for highlights from Classes 1A - 6A!
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Moweaqua police chief was welcomed home late Friday night. The Moweaqua community lined the streets as Chief Maynard returned to town.Community members say Chief Maynard has bent over backwards for the town so they wanted to show him love and support after everything that has happened with his suspension. Nearly 150 lined the street,
Father outraged at school district for mishandled bus incident
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur public schools release a statement on Thursday concerning an incident that happened on Monday.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 Playoffs
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, correspondents Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week! Tune in Saturday for 20 playoff games from all across the state of Illinois! Video 1 1A: (10) Cumberland 26, (7) LSA 21 3A: (5) Carlinville 52, (12) East Alton-Wood River 19 (8) Newton 17, (9) Marquette 6 4A: (1) Roch...
Thief steals the LOL from Illiopolis
Illiopolis, Ill (WAND) – An alphabet thief has stolen the LOL from Illiopolis.
Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season.
Mascot impersonator draws homecoming backlash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois students are lashing out about a mascot impersonator.
Central Illinois man facing sexual assault, sexual abuse charges
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Champaign police officer fired a shot during possible robbery investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-This morning, at approximately 5:41 AM, Champaign Police Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Hanover Drive for a reported robbery. According to the victim, she and a group of acquaintances were hanging out together when the acquaintances physically assaulted and robbed her of an undetermined amount of currency. Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who identified the residence where the suspects were believed to be located. The invest...
Mother faces endangerment charge over teen drinking
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Urbana woman whose teen daughter had been drinking will serve probation time.
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
