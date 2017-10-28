Moweaqua community welcomes home police chief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)-This morning, at approximately 5:41 AM, Champaign Police Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Hanover Drive for a reported robbery. According to the victim, she and a group of acquaintances were hanging out together when the acquaintances physically assaulted and robbed her of an undetermined amount of currency. Upon arrival, police interviewed the victim, who identified the residence where the suspects were believed to be located. The invest...