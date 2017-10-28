Moweaqua community welcomes home police chief

Updated:

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - The Moweaqua police chief was welcomed home late Friday night. 

The Moweaqua community lined the streets as Chief Maynard returned to town.Community members say Chief Maynard has bent over backwards for the town so they wanted to show him love and support after everything that has happened with his suspension. Nearly 150 lined the street, 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More