Cool R/C vehicles roll into Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The year's biggest radio control car event just wrapped up in Springfield on Saturday.

It's the ARRMArmageddon Bash -n- Dash. It was held at the falcon hobby supply, he Midwest's largest RC hobby shop. People could take their favorite Arrma vehicles on the open off-road track and little ones could get in on the action in the RC kids area. The organizers say this is an event for the whole family to enjoy.

At the ARRMArmageddon Bash -n- Dash there was racing and contests with prizes.



