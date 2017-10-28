Cool R/C vehicles roll into Springfield

Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The year's biggest radio control car event just wrapped up in Springfield on Saturday.

It's the ARRMArmageddon Bash -n- Dash. It was held at the falcon hobby supply, he Midwest's largest RC hobby shop. People could take their favorite Arrma vehicles on the open off-road track and little ones could get in on the action in the RC kids area. The organizers say this is an event for the whole family to enjoy.
At the ARRMArmageddon Bash -n- Dash there was racing and contests with prizes.
  
 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More