Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 1 Playoffs

Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you 20 high school football games from Week 1 of the IHSA playoffs!

Click through the five videos in the player above for highlights from Classes 1A - 6A! For a full scoreboard around the state, visit the IHSA website.

Video 1: Central State Eight and Pana
(6) Pana 39, (11) DuQuoin 26 (3A)
(6) MacArthur 34, (11) Notre Dame 33 (5A)
(5) Glenwood 29, (12) Mahomet-Seymour 8 (5A)
(6) Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, (11) Hubbard (Chicago) 13 (6A)
Scoreboard: (2) Nazareth 55, (15) Springfield High 37

Video 2: Class 1A
Cold open: Mark Smith, Illinois basketball team
(3) Argenta-Oreana 56, (14) Central A&M 12
(6) Athens 49, (11) Warrensburg-Latham 20
(5) Aquin 30, (12) Fisher 27
(3) Forreston 50, (14) Salt Fork 14
Scoreboard: (1) Tuscola 56, (16) Chester 0
Scoreboard: (8) Arcola 42, (9) Brown County 28

Video 3: Class 2A
Cold open: Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes
(4) Maroa-Forsyth 56, (13) Illini West 28
(6) Shelbyville 44, (11) Villa Grove-Heritage 6
(1) West Hancock 36, (16) Auburn 7

Video 4: Class 3A
Cold open: St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey on moving up from 1A to 3A
(4) St. Teresa 34, (13) Marshall 8
(6) Monticello 35, (11) North Boone 14
(15) Vandalia 41, (2) Fairfield 14
(2) Williamsville 52, (15) Hall 6

Video 5: Class 4A
(6) Taylorville 42, (11) Coal City 7
(7) Effingham 48, (10) Manteno 21
(5) Unity 61, (12) Pontiac 42
(4) Herrin 63, (13) Paris 28

