Millikin hosts Halloween in the Halls

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's Student Housing Council hosted the annual Halloween in the Halls event Sunday.

The event was free and open to the public. Families were encouraged to bring their children to participate in a safe trick or treat around the halls. Halls were decorated and families could take scary or non-scary tours.

This year, tours will also include visits to Millikin Greek Life houses who have decorated for community members to visit. The event was limited to kids from ages 2 to 14.