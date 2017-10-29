Local man creates works of art out of wood

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It starts with a piece of wood and then it's transformed into a work of art. 
Charles Garrett or Chuck works in a little workshop right behind his house. Making all sorts of things out of wood. His specialty is walking sticks.  

Garrett says, he comes to his workshop to relax and have fun. He doesn't come up with a plan, instead he looks at the wood and gets to work. 
He says, he'll sometimes spend about eight hours working on a walking stick. 
Spending his retirement doing something he loves. 
 

Garrett will be showing his work at Richland College on November 30th. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More