Local man creates works of art out of wood

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It starts with a piece of wood and then it's transformed into a work of art.

Charles Garrett or Chuck works in a little workshop right behind his house. Making all sorts of things out of wood. His specialty is walking sticks.

Garrett says, he comes to his workshop to relax and have fun. He doesn't come up with a plan, instead he looks at the wood and gets to work.

He says, he'll sometimes spend about eight hours working on a walking stick.

Spending his retirement doing something he loves.



Garrett will be showing his work at Richland College on November 30th.