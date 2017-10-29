Literary evening at Culver House

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Historic Decatur Foundation is hosting an evening of spooky stories at the Culver House in an effort to raise funds to restore the house.

The foundation is trying to bring the house back to its former glory, but the task can be expensive.

The event will be October 29 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. It costs $20 per person or $35 per couple. There will be performers like Orv Graham and Tony Reid. Seating is limited, so to attend, call 217-433-5274.