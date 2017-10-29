Literary evening at Culver House

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Historic Decatur Foundation is hosting an evening of spooky stories at the Culver House in an effort to raise funds to restore the house.

The foundation is trying to bring the house back to its former glory, but the task can be expensive.

The event will be October 29 and 30 from 6:30 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. It costs $20 per person or $35 per couple. There will be performers like Orv Graham and Tony Reid. Seating is limited, so to attend, call 217-433-5274.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More