St. Teresa's Todd Vohland selected for Hall of Fame

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - St. Teresa High School's girls' cross county and track and field coach is selected for induction into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Vohland joins a group of 234 coaches in the ITCCCA Hall of Fame. The ITCCCA Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor women and men who have made significant contributions to the sports of Track & Field and Cross Country in the State of Illinois. To be inducted, a candidate must have provided at least 20 years of service to the sports in Illinois.

Since 2008, the St. Teresa girl’s cross country teams have earned 4 State Championships, 1 State runner up finish, 5 Sectional Championships, 8 Regional Championships and 9 Conference Titles.The girl’s track & field teams have won 4 Sectional and 4 Conference titles.

“Todd Vohland is one of the most organized and hard-working coaches that I have known throughout my 44-year career. He is even a better teacher and role model for the students at St. Teresa,” stated Dr. Kenneth C. Hendriksen, St. Teresa Educational Foundation Executive Director. “All of us here at St. Teresa congratulate Todd on this most deserving recognition!”

Coach Vohland’s induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Lombard, IL.