2 sought in Walgreens retail theft

Posted:

CHARLESTON. Ill. (WAND) - Police in Charleston need your help finding two people who stole items from a local Walgreens. 

On Oct. 18, around 4:50 p.m. a male and a female entered the store on West Lincoln Avenue with an empty shopping bag. While they were in the store the pair stuffed the bag full of items. The door alarm went off when they tried to leave, but they fled store employees who attempted to stop them. 

Charleston police say one of the suspects was wearing a nurses shirt. They've reached out to the area hospital, but have not had any luck identifying the woman. 

It's not clear how many items they stole or how much it totaled. 

Anyone with information should contact Charleston Police Department at 217-348-5221.  

