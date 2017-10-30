Police investigate incident after cop fires his gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The Champaign Police Department is investigating an incident that caused an officer to fire his gun.

It happened early Saturday on Hanover Street. Police responded to reports of a robbery before approaching a home where the suspects were believed to be.

A Danville man opened the door with his hand on a handgun that was tucked into his waistband.

The officer demanded the subject raise his hands. CPD says when the man did not comply the officer fired his gun.

No one was injured.

The Danville man and several others who were in the home were detained. No arrests have been made.