Police: Man forged Walgreens prescription form

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Roberts, 22 Kevin Roberts, 22
Kevin Malone, 57 Kevin Malone, 57

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are behind bars on accusations of drug activity.

Both arrests happened in Mattoon over the weekend. In the first case, police say 57-year-old Kevin Malone had meth on him during a Saturday traffic stop along North 15th Street. Police say he was driving on a revoked license at the time of the arrest.  

After 5 p.m. Sunday, officers say they took 22-year-old Kevin Roberts into custody because of a forged prescription form. Police say he tried to use the fake document to buy a medication at Walgreens. Officers are still looking for an unknown second suspect who they say took off from the scene in a car.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More