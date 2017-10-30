Police: Man forged Walgreens prescription form

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are behind bars on accusations of drug activity.

Both arrests happened in Mattoon over the weekend. In the first case, police say 57-year-old Kevin Malone had meth on him during a Saturday traffic stop along North 15th Street. Police say he was driving on a revoked license at the time of the arrest.

After 5 p.m. Sunday, officers say they took 22-year-old Kevin Roberts into custody because of a forged prescription form. Police say he tried to use the fake document to buy a medication at Walgreens. Officers are still looking for an unknown second suspect who they say took off from the scene in a car.