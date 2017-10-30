Police see rash of car burglaries in Savoy

Posted:

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for more information on several burglaries to motor vehicles over the last month.

Police say between Sept. 17 through Oct. 10 five burglaries from motor vehicles were reported at Winfield Village apartments in Savoy. Stolen items included money and electronics.

Police believe the burglaries are being committed during the nighttime and early morning hours between 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

A photo taken from surveillance video shows four subjects checking vehicle door handles and looking into cars on Sept. 17 around 1:30 a.m.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information about three burglaries to motor vehicles that took place between Oct. 3 through Oct. 21. Items taken include purses and money.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.

