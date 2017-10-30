Dentists offer help for vets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dentists around Illinois are offering free exams to military veterans this year.

Three hundred dentists have set aside 1,400 appointment times on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, as part of an effort called Illinois Dentists Salute, volunteers said Monday. By Monday morning, about 800 of those appointments had been taken, while about 600 remained, one volunteer said.

Along with exams, treatment will focus on cleanings, restorations and extractions as decided by the participating dentists, according to information provided by the project.

Veterans can sign up for appointments here. Those sign-ups are due November 1.