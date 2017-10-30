Holiday basket application process officially opens

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Families in need can now apply for gift baskets this holiday season.

Anyone interested in claiming a basket containing food or toys for Christmas or Thanksgiving is asked to go to the Salvation Army of Decatur between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3. Open application hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“We get to take these applications today and then see these families kind of light up and probably have a Christmas they maybe wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Salvation Army of Decatur Development Director Kyle Karsten.  

For a basket application to go through, a person needs the following:

  • Proof of address (current to last 30 days)
  • Current Photo ID
  • Social Security or Med cards for each family member

Toy donations are coming through the Spirit of Giving toy drive, which is a joint effort with Toys for Tots. That effort will start on Dec. 1.

