Holiday basket application process officially opens

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Families in need can now apply for gift baskets this holiday season.

Anyone interested in claiming a basket containing food or toys for Christmas or Thanksgiving is asked to go to the Salvation Army of Decatur between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3. Open application hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“We get to take these applications today and then see these families kind of light up and probably have a Christmas they maybe wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Salvation Army of Decatur Development Director Kyle Karsten.

For a basket application to go through, a person needs the following:

Proof of address (current to last 30 days)

Current Photo ID

Social Security or Med cards for each family member

Toy donations are coming through the Spirit of Giving toy drive, which is a joint effort with Toys for Tots. That effort will start on Dec. 1.