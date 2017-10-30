Armed robbery on West Wood Street

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District Police say early Sunday morning a group of four women were at Lock, Stock, & Barrel.

After leaving the establishment, they walked just down the street to the east parking lot of Decatur Indoor Sports Center where their car was parked. When they reached their car, a man armed with a handgun approached the group. Police say the man stole items from the women and beat one of them. She was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and later released.

Decatur Park District Police say they are investigating and making progress, but cannot release any other details at this time.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Trick-or-treat hours released for 2017

      ILLINOIS (WAND) – Police in central Illinois have released trick-or-treat hours for the 2017 Halloween season. 

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More