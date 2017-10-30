Armed robbery on West Wood Street

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District Police say early Sunday morning a group of four women were at Lock, Stock, & Barrel.

After leaving the establishment, they walked just down the street to the east parking lot of Decatur Indoor Sports Center where their car was parked. When they reached their car, a man armed with a handgun approached the group. Police say the man stole items from the women and beat one of them. She was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and later released.

Decatur Park District Police say they are investigating and making progress, but cannot release any other details at this time.