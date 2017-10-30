Cars shot at with BB gun

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday night just before 11 p.m., residents of the Home Park area heard multiple BB gun shots in their neighborhood.

Sara Bodzin, a resident of Ramsey Drive, says she heard four shots and saw two cars speed off. She called police to let them know about the shots. When they arrived, she says she went outside and found that one of her cars had been shot at leaving the back driver side window completely shot out and a bullet hole in the windshield.

There were two other reports of property damage as of Monday morning. Bodzin says there was also a shot that hit one of the windows on her house.

No arrests have been made. However, Bodzin says it sounded like high school aged kids laughing in the two cars that sped off.