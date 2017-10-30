Santa visits, family fun coming to 'Festival of Trees'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Festival of Trees event is coming up in central Illinois.

Springfield will be having its 28th annual Memorial’s Festival of Trees at the Orr building located on Illinois State Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Skates, Sleds, and Snow”. The festival’s hours are Nov. 18, 20-22, and 24-25 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Nov. 19 & 26 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23) from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for children from the ages of 3 to 12, and free for children 2 yrs. old and younger. Seniors 65 and older pay $3 on Nov. 21 for senior day.

"The holiday season holds different meanings for so many people," said Elena Kezelis, executive director of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation, which organizes the festival. "Our wish is that the many families and visitors who visit Memorial's Festival of Trees will get caught up in the spirit of the season as they take in all of the creative and colorful displays."

Everyone will get to enjoy over 200 colorful decorated trees and wreaths and other attractions.

If children and adults want their pictures taken with Santa, the cost is $5 and it’s $7 for a frame to be included.

Santa’s hours will be:

Nov. 18:10-8 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10-5 p.m.

Nov. 20-22: 5-8 p.m.

Nov. 23: 4-8 p.m.

Nov. 24-25: 10-8 p.m.

Nov. 26: 10-5 p.m.

For more information about Memorial's Festival of Trees, contact the Memorial Medical Center Foundation at (217) 788-4700 or visit this page.