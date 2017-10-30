Danville bus drivers reach deal, avoid school closure

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville schools are staying open and avoiding the threat of a strike.

Bus drivers were considering leaving work without a new contract. A Monday night bargaining session ended with a contract for drivers involved in a union. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 26 told the newspaper the union’s deal with the First Student transportation group features a three-year deal and “good raises”.

The drivers might have left work completely if the session hadn’t ended in a deal, which could have forced Danville public schools to close.

The News-Gazette says the union approved the deal by an 84 to 28 vote. The newspaper has not reported specific numbers in the contract.