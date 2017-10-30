Police: Stick, knife used in pizza delivery robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed robbery during a pizza delivery involved the use of a stick.

Officers say they arrested 34-year-old Damian Gude in connection to a theft on Saturday night. Gude is accused of approaching a Pizza Factory delivery worker and stealing money after taking the pizza.

Police say Gude set the pizzas down in front of a house in the 700 block of W. Forest Ave., then asked for change for a $20 bill. Gude is accused of hitting the driver on the head with a stick as he looked for change in his pocket. Officers say Gude then put a knife to the worker’s throat and started to demand money.

Police say the worker handed over his wallet and another $70 in cash before Gude took a bag with $5 in coins inside it from the car, then told the driver to “leave before I kill you”.

Police say surveillance video from a nearby apartment building helped them connect Gude to the crime.

Gude is behind bars in the Macon County Jail this week. His bond is set at $75,000.