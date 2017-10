ARGENTA -- Athens and Argenta-Oreana are set for a second round clash after dominant performances in the first round.

The Warriors held the electric Warrensburg-Latham offense in check, beating the Cardinals 49-20.

The Bombers played one of their best games of the year, avenging an early season loss to Central A&M, 56-12.

Click the video above to hear from Bombers head coach Steve Kirk on what his team needs to do to get past a really tough Athens squad.