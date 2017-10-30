U of I police searching for two thieves

Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police Department is searching for two thieves. 

Video surveillance caught two people tampering with and stealing part of a menorah in the front lawn of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life. 

Police say it happened around 10:50 P.M Friday night.

Police also say, that the branch of the menorah was returned Sunday morning, but they are still searching for the suspects. 

Rabbi Dovid Teichtel the executive director of Illini Chabad says, this isn't the first time this has happened. He said he's really upset that someone would do this, but is happy University Police are working so hard to find the thieves. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Illinois Police at 217-333-1216.  

